Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Northern Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS AND WEST CENTRAL VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saco, or 26 miles southeast of Whitewater, moving southeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale and Vandalia.