Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Inland Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR WESTERN PENDER AND SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a small cluster of strong thunderstorms between Willard and Atkinson, moving east-southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms along with occasional cloud to ground lightning strikes. Locations impacted include Burgaw, Rowan, White Stocking, Penderlea, Point Caswell, Maple Hill, Long Creek, Murray Town, Montague, Rooks, Malpass Corner, Willard, Kelly, Currie, Wards Corner, The Borough, St. Helena, Atkinson, Watha and Pender Memorial Hospital.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Willard, NC
City
Atkinson, NC
County
Pender County, NC
City
Maple Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Willard Kelly Currie#Pender Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy