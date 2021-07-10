Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Inland Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR WESTERN PENDER AND SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a small cluster of strong thunderstorms between Willard and Atkinson, moving east-southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms along with occasional cloud to ground lightning strikes. Locations impacted include Burgaw, Rowan, White Stocking, Penderlea, Point Caswell, Maple Hill, Long Creek, Murray Town, Montague, Rooks, Malpass Corner, Willard, Kelly, Currie, Wards Corner, The Borough, St. Helena, Atkinson, Watha and Pender Memorial Hospital.