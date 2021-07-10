Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.