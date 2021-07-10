Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Topsfield, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Fowler Township, Weston, Waite, Bancroft, Codyville, Forest, Brookton, Eaton, Forest City, Lambert Lake, Dyer and Fowler. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.