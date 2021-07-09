Bacainn Therapeutics Presents at ECCO ‘21 Results from Phase 1 Study that Shows BT051, an Oral, Locally-Acting Inhibitor of Neutrophil Trafficking and Activity, Is Safe and Well-Tolerated in Healthy Adults

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDMN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved REZUROCKâ„¢ (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation and Priority Review for REZUROCK and reviewed the New Drug Application (NDA) under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. The FDA approved this NDA six weeks ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 30, 2021. REZUROCK is the first and only FDA-approved small molecule inhibitor of ROCK2, a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory responses and fibrotic processes.