Bacainn Therapeutics Presents at ECCO ‘21 Results from Phase 1 Study that Shows BT051, an Oral, Locally-Acting Inhibitor of Neutrophil Trafficking and Activity, Is Safe and Well-Tolerated in Healthy Adults

biospace.com
 10 days ago

--First-in-Human Data Featured at the 16th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation; Selected as a Top 10 e-Poster Presentation, which Includes an Audio Presentation. --BT051 Development Program to Continue as Targeted Therapy for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis. CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bacainn Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing...

www.biospace.com

Related
Raleigh, NCEurekAlert

RedHill Biopharma announces last patient out for phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of oral Opaganib

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, NC, July 19, 2021, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty pharma company that is a leader in the development of novel oral therapies for COVID-19, today announced that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

First patient dosed in optogenetic gene therapy trial

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. has dosed its first patient in a late-stage Phase 2b trial of a gene therapy that delivers multi-characteristic opsin to retinal cells. The first patient has been dosed in Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.’s Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BlueRock Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For DA01 In The Treatment Of Advanced Parkinson's Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics LP, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and wholly owned subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for DA01 for advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). DA01, BlueRock's pluripotent stem cell-derived dopaminergic neuron therapy, is under evaluation in a Phase 1 study.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Merck, Ligand and Albireo Pharma

There are two PDUFA dates on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s calendar for this week. Here’s a look. Merck and Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a target action date of July 18, 2021, for their 15-variant pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease in adults 18 years of age and older. The vaccine, dubbed V114, consists of pneumococcal polysaccharides from 15 serotypes conjugated to a CRM197 carrier protein and includes serotypes 22F and 33F. The FDA approved it under the brand name Vaxneuvance on July 16.
FDAmobihealthnews.com

Gamification boosts physical activity, healthy behaviors in new study

More and more, health interventions are employing gamified strategies like badges, points and levels in an attempt to get people to adopt new behaviors. By creating a feeling of competition among participants, intervention developers hope they can increase medication adherence, improve chronic condition management, up physical activity and more. But past research indicates that giving health interventions a competitive edge is not always enough to create meaningful changes in human behavior.
Scienceonclive.com

Ruxolitinib Data Published in NEJM Underscore ORR Benefit in Chronic GVHD, Irrespective of Organs Involved at Baseline

Ruxolitinib continued to result in a significant improvement in overall response rate compared with best available therapy in patients with steroid-refractory/dependent chronic graft-vs-host disease, regardless of the individual organs involved at baseline. Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) continued to result in a significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR) compared with best available...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Adjuvant Acupuncture Treatment Linked With Daily Living, Motor Function Improvement in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease treated with acupuncture-related therapies combined with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in motor function and experiences of daily living, although the quality of findings may warrant future research. Acupuncture-related therapies in combination with traditional anti-parkinsonian medications may provide significant motor and quality of life benefits for...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Kadmon (KDMN) Announces U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDMN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved REZUROCKâ„¢ (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation and Priority Review for REZUROCK and reviewed the New Drug Application (NDA) under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. The FDA approved this NDA six weeks ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 30, 2021. REZUROCK is the first and only FDA-approved small molecule inhibitor of ROCK2, a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory responses and fibrotic processes.
Cancerbiospace.com

With $172 Million Raise, Wugen Brings Natural Killer Therapies to Solid Tumors Next

The NK program has taken off with multiple indications. According to Dan Kemp, its lead product, WU-NK-101, is already proving itself in an ongoing Phase I/II trial, demonstrating an "impressive complete response rate in relapsed/refractory AML." It's the promising results of these memory NK cells driving this week's announcement of a $172 million Series B raise.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Galapagos reports early clinical results for SIK inhibitor

Galapagos has reported early results from three studies of its salt inducible kinase (SIK) 2/3 inhibitor GLPG3970, the first candidate from its portfolio of SIK inhibitor compounds. GLPG3970 was evaluated in a Phase Ib study in moderate to severe psoriasis and two Phase IIa studies in patients with moderately to...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Global Roundup: Amniotics Snags $6.95 Million to Advance PulmoStem

Stem cell therapy company Amniotics raised SEK60 million (approximately $6.9 million) in First North IPO to advance lead candidate PulmoStem into the clinic. In addition to its lead candidate, the Swedish company said the infusion of cash will be used to advance its preclinical portfolio of cell therapy candidates based on mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) from amniotic fluid.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Startup Launches to "Hijack" Body's Natural Cell Clearing Process

Led by former Kymera Therapeutics Vice President of Chemistry Nan Ji, startup PAQ Therapeutics secured $30 million in Series A financing to develop new therapeutics for diseases by enhancing the body’s ability to clear out damaged cells so it can regenerate newer, healthier ones. PAQ Therapeutics is focused on the...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Auris Medical Announces Publication of Data from Preclinical Studies with Bentrio™ Nasal Spray in Prevention and Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2

Bentrio™ formulation well tolerated in vitro on human nasal epithelium. Up to 99% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral titer with prophylactic treatment vs. controls. Viral titer reduced 12- or 14-fold vs. controls when treatment started 24 or 30 h post infection. Hamilton, Bermuda, July 14, 2021 –Auris Medical AG Holding Ltd....
Business Insider

Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Confirmatory Results from In Vivo Model of HT-003 Assets as Potential Treatment Against Acne

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PR Newswire/ Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that its HT-003 group of assets has yielded positive results in an in vivo acne therapeutic model. The model showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2), one of the most critical pathways for acne pathophysiology. The study also showed that HT-003 reduces the expression of numerous cytokines critical for acne pathophysiology that are also relevant therapeutic markers for other inflammatory-driven skin diseases.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Offers Patients Resmetirom In A Planned Open Label Active Treatment Extension Of The Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Clinical Study

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) - Get Report announced today its first patient dosed in a planned 52-week open label active treatment extension study of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, named MAESTRO-NAFLD-1-Open Label Extension (OLE) (NCT04951219). MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is an ongoing 52-week ~1200 patient Phase 3 non-invasive, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of resmetirom in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), presumed NASH. The study is due to complete later this year with measures of safety and efficacy including reduction in imaging and biomarker measures of NASH, as well as the lowering of LDL-cholesterol and other atherogenic lipids.

