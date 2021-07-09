Bacainn Therapeutics Presents at ECCO ‘21 Results from Phase 1 Study that Shows BT051, an Oral, Locally-Acting Inhibitor of Neutrophil Trafficking and Activity, Is Safe and Well-Tolerated in Healthy Adults
--First-in-Human Data Featured at the 16th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation; Selected as a Top 10 e-Poster Presentation, which Includes an Audio Presentation. --BT051 Development Program to Continue as Targeted Therapy for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis. CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bacainn Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing...www.biospace.com
