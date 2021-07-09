Cancel
Volunteers Drive Community Clean Up

pueblowestmetro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Pueblo West Chamber, Pueblo West Women’s League, and 3R Technology Solutions joined forces on Saturday, June 12 to provide an accessible and affordable alternative to illegally dumping trash into Pueblo West easements. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Pueblo West Chamber and Women’s League, who both support Pueblo West businesses and residents in various ways throughout the year.

