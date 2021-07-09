Volunteers Drive Community Clean Up
Volunteers from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, Pueblo West Chamber, Pueblo West Women’s League, and 3R Technology Solutions joined forces on Saturday, June 12 to provide an accessible and affordable alternative to illegally dumping trash into Pueblo West easements. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Pueblo West Chamber and Women’s League, who both support Pueblo West businesses and residents in various ways throughout the year.pueblowestmetro.com
Comments / 0