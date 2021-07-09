Volunteers Drive Community Clean Up

Dozens of volunteers fanned out from South Beach to Tigertail Beach on Monday morning July 5 to pick up trash left behind from the Fourth of July celebration. Thanks to JW Marriott and their volunteers from various departments, the members of the Marco Island Ski & Watersports and members of the beach community who came out for one hour for the quarterly beach cleanup. Since September 2020, JW Marriott has been leading the endeavor to make sure the beach remains pristine and clean. For the July 5 morning pick up, JW Marriott volunteers picked up over 70 pounds of trash, mostly plastic.