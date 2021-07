In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news as teams prepare to submit their NHL Expansion Draft lists on the 17th of July. The Florida Panthers are a team making moves in that regard, as are the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche. Speaking of the Avs, negotiations are far apart between the team and Gabriel Landeskog. The Edmonton Oilers have made another trade and the Calgary Flames are preparing for life without Mark Giordano. Finally, the Seattle Kraken are interested in free agent goaltender Chris Driedger. What will it cost to acquire him?