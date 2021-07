I have been following the editorials and articles about Madison’s proposed bus rapid transit. I am trying to be open minded -- but I’m still wondering why the city would deliberately choose a route that cannot provide service 365 days a year. It seems like this would be inefficient from an operational standpoint and confusing for riders. Will shelters with dedicated loading platforms including real-time information, bike access and off-board fare collection be needed for the alternate route since it will be utilized more than 70 times a year?