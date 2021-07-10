Virginia-based Hyundai Dealer Now has New 2022 Hyundai Models Available for Purchase

A new Coastal Hyundai Easy Shopper Card is preloaded with the cash discount. Coastal Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Melbourne, Florida is offering all of its customers a special discount on new vehicle purchases. People can make use of this discount by getting the Coastal Hyundai Easy Shopper Card. This digital card can be loaded on both android and IOS platforms. This digital card is preloaded with the $500. This discount excludes tax, title, license and other fees. Only one discount is allowed per customer and it is not valid for use with other discount offers. This discount also does not cover tires, insurance, warranties or after-sale products.