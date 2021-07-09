Praise for the Port Authority and those behind it

The recent article announcing the inclusion of our Columbiana County Port Authority in the creation of the Mid-Ohio Valley Port District is tremendous news for our region. In our ever evolving statistics-driven business world, we — Columbiana County — are ideally located with us bordering the West Virginia Panhandle and Western Pennsylvania, for growth in interstate commerce and manufacturing. The Wellsville Terminal is a great springboard for this growth with its river loading and unloading capabilities and it being directly adjacent to Route 7 and in very close proximity to Route 11.