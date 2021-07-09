Cancel
John Boyega Replaces Jonathan Majors In War Drama '892'

By D.L. Chandler
John Boyega rightfully gets mentioned as one of the top Black actors of his generation, but there were some assumptions that the top producers and directors in the film industry might be overlooking him due to his outspoken nature. Fans of Boyega will be elated to know that the Nigerian-British actor will grace screens in the upcoming war drive 892, replacing Jonathan Majors presumably due to a scheduling conflict.

