The season was unpredictable for the San Antonio Spurs, and their offseason is shaping up to be that way as well. Somehow, their fourth-leading scorer this year will be representing the United States as the Men's Olympic Team looks to capture its fourth straight gold medal. The selection of Keldon Johnson to the USA Select Team was a pleasant surprise and could only result in positives for him and the Spurs. A trip to Tokyo may be a bit more complicated.