2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism

By Tyler Harper
thefreepress.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Interior Health (IH) employees hired for Aboriginal health positions have withdrawn following complaints that Indigenous candidates were not considered for the roles. The health authority announced the appointments of James Coyle as its corporate director of Aboriginal health and wellness, and Jesse Bhondi as corporate director of Aboriginal cultural safety and humility on June 29.

