Transport minister halts trains near Lytton as evacuees make temporary return
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is ordering most trains in the vicinity of Lytton, B.C., to halt as residents return temporarily to the wildfire-scorched community. Alghabra says the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways must cease movement for 48 hours, except for emergency fire response and maintenance and repair work, on stretches of track spanning parts of the B.C. interior.www.thefreepress.ca
