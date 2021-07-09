Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Transport minister halts trains near Lytton as evacuees make temporary return

By The Canadian Press
thefreepress.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransport Minister Omar Alghabra is ordering most trains in the vicinity of Lytton, B.C., to halt as residents return temporarily to the wildfire-scorched community. Alghabra says the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways must cease movement for 48 hours, except for emergency fire response and maintenance and repair work, on stretches of track spanning parts of the B.C. interior.

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Horgan
Person
Omar Alghabra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Canadian Pacific#B C#The Canadian National And#The Canadian Armed Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
Canada
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Politicsthefreepress.ca

B.C. premier, ministers fly over Lytton and other wildfire sites

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday it was “moving” to see the devastated town of Lytton from the air, and to meet with people who have lost their homes and are continuing to fight forest fires in the B.C. Interior. “Despite their personal loss, they remained stoic and continued with...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Transport Canada restricts train speeds in British Columbia

Transport Canada is temporarily restricting train speeds for Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) and CN (NYSE: CNI) in British Columbia should hot summer temperatures and dry conditions reach a certain threshold. The Saturday order, effective through Oct. 31, comes as federal investigators are looking into whether freight train operations might have...
Accidentstoofab.com

Woman Killed on Ride-On Mower After Getting Hit by Plane

She was cutting grass near the airstrip. A woman has been killed after being hit by a plane while cutting grass. The 27-year-old woman was driving a ride-on lawnmower near a runway at the Saint-Esprit airfield in Quebec, Canada, on Monday when the accident occurred. "What we can understand is...
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Transport Minister Scheuer warns of excessively strict requirements for the auto industry

On July 14th, the EU Commission wants to present its ideas for a medium-term CO2-Reduction present. The transport sector will play a central role in this austerity scheme. Accordingly, it is nervous in front of and behind the scenes. Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) warns of overly strict guidelines for his department as a prophylactic.
Politicsthefreepress.ca

Canada’s next governor general Mary Simon to be officially installed July 26

Mary Simon will officially become Canada’s governor general later this month. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, as his choice to be the Queen’s representative in Canada last week. Canadian Heritage says the July 26 installation ceremony is where Simon will become Canada’s...
Environmentthefreepress.ca

Wildfire smoke to affect much of B.C. until fall: meteorologist

Much of central and eastern British Columbia is under a special weather bulletin warning of smoky skies as wildfires rage across the province. Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement warning of the smoke for the next few days in areas stretching from the Interior of B.C. to Yukon and the Alberta boundary.
Accidentsthefreepress.ca

4 people dead in Kelowna crane collapse

The RCMP has confirmed four men died as a result of a Monday morning crane collapse in Kelowna, and a fifth is presumed dead beneath the rubble. The Kelowna RCMP made the announcement in a Tuesday morning press conference. Three workers died on scene and another died in hospital shortly...
Proteststhefreepress.ca

PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

After the deaths of five people, four of them construction workers, in a crane collapse on Monday, July 12, Kelowna residents are taking to social media to show their support. Under the #hangahighvisoutside, people are posting pictures of high visibility vests hung out front of their homes to remember and honour the construction workers that died in the crash.
Environmentthefreepress.ca

Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a fire termed the Brenda Creek Fire burning south of the Okanagan Connector Wednesday evening, July 14. The blaze is about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna and estimated to be 40 hectares in size, as well as highly visible from the roadside. There...
Politicsthefreepress.ca

B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs

The B.C. government is responding to a surge in 911 calls as COVID-19 infection and activity restrictions recede, and the drug overdose crisis continues to grow. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday that the province is funding 85 new full-time paramedic positions, 30 full-time dispatchers and 22 ambulances to the system, in addition to increases in recent years. B.C. Emergency Health Service is also converting 22 rural ambulance stations to round-the-clock operation, with plans for an additional 16 stations by October.
Industrythefreepress.ca

Trudeau announces $25M to expand GE wind turbine plant in Gaspé region

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Quebec’s Gaspé region on Wednesday and made a campaign-style announcement of $25 million to expand a wind turbine plant to produce blades destined for markets in the United States and Europe. The project is a joint partnership with the Quebec government and plant owner...
Healththefreepress.ca

Toronto board of trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

The Toronto Region Board of Trade is calling on the Ontario government to introduce a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activity, as European nations like France begin to make vaccine passports a part of daily life. Quebec has signalled it will require vaccine passports for non-essential activities by September...

Comments / 0

Community Policy