No COVID-19 vaccination, visits restricted in B.C. senior care homes

State health leaders hope staggering new statistics help reverse vaccine hesitancy in Alabama. The state health department tracked five hundred and twenty nine deaths since April 1st. Only twenty of them involved people who’d been vaccinated. That means more more than ninety six percent were not fully vaccinated. Dr. Scott Harris said after gathering the data he believes COVID vaccines save your life. He said the Alabama Department of Public Health wanted to see how effective COVID vaccines were at preventing death. Dr. Harris bases that after seeing only twenty deaths among people who’d been fully vaccinated. He says that means you're about twenty five times more likely to die from COVID if you are not vaccinated. "Even though there can be some cases where you might get infected even being vaccinated, it doesn't happen a lot, but it does happen sometimes, even then, you're much more likely to survive covid if you've been vaccinated as compared to someone who is unvaccinated," said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer.