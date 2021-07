(Minneapolis, MN) -- North Minneapolis community and church leaders got together Sunday afternoon to demand and beg for an end to gun violence. The gathering happened about a block from the location where a three-year-old child was shot Friday while playing outside. That victim is expected to survive, but he becomes the fifth child under the age of 10 to be hit by stray gunfire over the last two months. Two of the five victims have died. Bishop Harding Smith of the Spiritual Church Of God says, “We are losing a generation of our young people. He says, “Lawlessness has taken over.”