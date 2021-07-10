Cancel
Saratoga County, NY

The 15 Galas You Won’t Want to Miss This Racing Season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t get us wrong—virtual galas were a great option for many nonprofits to make a little extra (much-needed!) dough last year. But as far as the overall attendee experience went, virtual paled in comparison to a an in-person, dress-to-impress evening of drinks, dancing and donating. And so we’re especially excited to announce these 15 fundraising events you won’t want to miss this Saratoga racing season. See you on the gala circuit, Saratoga.

