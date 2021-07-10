Virginia-based Hyundai Dealer Now has New 2022 Hyundai Models Available for Purchase

While automakers scamper to electrify their lineups, a certain Korean marque seems to have even loftier ambitions. Michael Cole, chief executive of Hyundai's European operations, made it clear that he expects urban air mobility to become a reality towards the end of this decade. Put another way, Cole seems confident that flying cars will exist as more than just a figment of our childhood imaginations. This is more than just a shot in the dark because last year, Hyundai said it was pushing hard to complete the development of its own flying car. 2020 was also the year that saw the PAL-V Liberty flying car become certified as street legal in Europe.