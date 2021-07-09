Cancel
College Sports

UNT navigating new era of player movement with rise of transfer market

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago
North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein celebrates with teammates after throwing a perfect game last season. Trautwein transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason. Tate Hawins/UNT

One of the best athletes to come through the North Texas program in the last few years quietly shuffled onto the familiar dirt at Lovelace Stadium this spring for a Senior Day that wasn’t supposed to be all that meaningful.

Hope Trautwein was expected to return for a fifth season with UNT’s softball team after the NCAA granted spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Just over a month later, defending national champion Oklahoma announced it had added the winningest pitcher in UNT history as a graduate transfer.

The newfound ability of college athletes to move from one program to another has been a boom-and-bust proposition for UNT the last few months. Quarterback Jace Ruder (North Carolina) and forward Hamir Wright (Washington) joined UNT’s football and men’s basketball team, respectively, and are just two of the top-level talents the Mean Green have added.

The loss of Trautwein shows the other side of the coin in the give-and-take world of athlete freedom. UNT and programs across college athletics are navigating a whole new world this spring when activity in the NCAA transfer portal reached new heights.

There were reportedly approximately 2,500 football players and 1,700 men’s college basketball players in the portal earlier this summer.

“We’ll adapt and change,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “Because of the experience we’re providing and the investments that we’ve made in facilities and infrastructure, North Texas is poised to gain just as much as we are losing in the portal. My hope is that over the course of time that the portal would be a net positive for us.”

The period that began late last school year and extended into the summer will be a perfect test case.

The NCAA has gradually relaxed its rules regarding transferring over the years. Players who have graduated were allowed to transfer and be immediately eligible at their new school beginning in 2006.

The transfer portal arrived in 2018. Players can enter their names in the database. At that point they can be recruited by other programs.

The floodgates opened even further earlier this year when the NCAA approved a rule allowing players to transfer once and be immediately eligible at their new school instead of having to sit out for a season.

UNT’s coaches echoed Baker’s sentiments. They are generally in favor of allowing players more freedom.

There might not be a coach at UNT who has lost more to the transfer market than men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland. He has seen key guards Ryan Woolridge (Gonzaga), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma) and James Reese (South Carolina) leave in consecutive seasons. He’s still not completely against player movement.

“I haven’t always agreed with the decisions that have been made, honestly, but I also haven’t felt like they were going to be the difference within our program. We’ve always felt like we are at our the best when we are together. If someone doesn’t feel like it’s best to be part of the program moving forward, that’s okay.”

That attitude has helped UNT navigate a tough year when it comes to departures.

Trautwein threw the first known perfect game with all 21 outs coming via strikeout in Division I college softball history in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff this spring. She went on to set program records for career wins (61), saves (15) and ERA (2.05).

Quarterback Jason Bean, who started seven games, transferred to Kansas. The UNT football team also lost safety Cam Johnson (UCLA), Austin Ogunmakin (Liberty) and running back Tre Siggers (SMU).

Like Trautwein, Johnson and Siggers left UNT as graduate transfers.

N’Yah Boyd capitalized on the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule after spending two seasons as the starting point guard for UNT’s women’s basketball and landed at Oklahoma State. Boyd made the move just weeks after scored 20 points in a loss to the Cowgirls.

Women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell signed three transfers — Aly Gamez (Fresno State), Amber Dixon (Louisiana Tech) and forward Jaylen Mallard (South Alabama) to help fill the void.

UNT coach Seth Littrell added Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush and Arkansas defensive lineman Enoch Jackson among others.

The UNT men’s basketball team’s list of transfers also includes former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Rasheed Browne.

UNT is hoping it gained as much as it lost across its all of its sports programs.

“I 100% believe we’ve gained as much as we have lost,” McCasland said. “We’ve had some great players who have gone on and done some great things. When they have left, it opens up opportunities for someone to come in who believes this is the best place for them.”

McCasland’s team hasn’t missed a beat while losing players to the transfer market and has won Conference USA titles in back-to-back seasons.

DeLong sees the need for players who made a mistake and ended up at a program that isn’t a fit to move on. He just worries about programs at the upper levels of college athletics using programs like UNT as a farm system.

“It’s just bailing out a lot of those programs,” DeLong said of the schools in the upper echelon of college athletics that pluck top players from schools a little lower in the pecking order of college athletics. “Our program does a really good job of recruiting and developing. We do a better job than a lot of programs in those two departments. If they miss on a pitcher or a class, they’re just going to come and try to steal our kids. It’s happening.”

Losing Trautwein was particularly tough for DeLong and his program. He talked about how important it was that Trautwein was returning this spring before finding out her plans had changed.

“We were under the impression she was staying,” DeLong said. “It was disappointing to lose her. We found out so late. She’s going to move on and have a chance to win a national title, but I don’t think we’ll miss a beat.”

DeLong landed Ashley Peters (Purdue) and Jaycee Cook (UAB) to help fill the void left by Trautwein’s departure.

Baker points to Trautwein and Javion Hamlet deciding to stick around through their senior seasons as examples of how UNT is holding on to key players, which will help it win in a new era of player movement in college athletics.

Hamlet burst onto the scene in C-USA as a junior when he was named the league’s Player of the Year after guiding UNT to the regular season title.

Baker said both could have left UNT before the 2020-21 school year but elected to stay. Hamlet went as far as to post a message on his Twitter account saying he intended to return and pursue his goal of being selected in the NBA draft.

“We’ve kept some really good athletes here who could have gone elsewhere because they believed in the University of North Texas and the experience,” Baker said.

Selling what the school has to offer not only to recruits but also to current players will be vital moving forward.

“Transactional coaching, where you just try to coach your sport and are not involved with your student-athletes at a personal level, is one approach,” Baker said. “The days of that being affective are long gone.

“This generation wants to feel like they are a part of developing the process.”

That new landscape has created a host of new challenges in an era with more player movement than ever.

UNT experienced the good and bad of that reality over the last few months.

“We have to do a really good job of helping everyone understand what we have to offer,” Baker said. “That being said, we’re going to lose some kids in the portal. Everyone in the country is, and they’re all losing kids they don’t want to lose.”

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

