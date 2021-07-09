Cancel
Caribbean Currents: Haiti adrift amid uncertainty and instability

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Soufrance map fini nan peyi Haiti.” Suffering will never end in Haiti. This is the sentiment that Haitian-Americans have reluctantly reconciled themselves to. Many heads are reeling from the news of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. This has sent shock waves not only throughout Haiti but also around the world. An ouster was expected but definitely not in this way.

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
PoliticsStamford Advocate

Official: Aristide to return to Haiti 'fully recovered'

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was scheduled to arrive Friday in Haiti after spending nearly a month in Cuba for medical treatment, an associate of his told The Associated Press. Joel Edouard “Pacha” Vorbe, an executive committee member of Aristide’s Fanmi Lavalas party, said Aristide was...
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti on Friday after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country's leader. Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti...
Public HealthWBUR

COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Underway In Haiti Amid Political Turmoil

Efforts are underway in Haiti to vaccinate its population after receiving 500,000 doses of Moderna. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Dr. Marc Augustin, medical director of St. Luke's nonprofit hospital in Port-Au-Prince, about the new surge and some of the challenges his staff faces amid the political upheaval.
Public SafetyPosted by
Times Leader

Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.”. Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a...
Americaswibailoutpeople.org

The killing of Jovenel Moise must not be an excuse for U.S. Intervention, Hands Off Haiti!

Statement by the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise is yet another tragic event for the people of that country. His death only creates new traumas for Haiti. Moise was the latest United States installed puppet, whose administration continued in defiance of Haiti’s constitution which in fact required him to step down in February 2021. Haitians in the hundreds of thousands engaged in mass protest for many months against his illegal presence in office and demanded that their democratic rights be respected.
Americasalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti's revolutionary and intellectual history has lessons for the future

The recent assassination of Jovenel Moïse, Haiti's de-facto president who had been ruling by decree since 2018, was a shocking and historical moment. It has been more than a century since the last sitting Haitian president was murdered in 1915. As every day passes, the plot thickens further, and we may never know the full murky details.
WorldMSF USA

Haiti: Maintaining health care amid extreme violence and uncertainty

The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last week brought global attention to the current political turmoil in Haiti, but the country had already been in a state of profound crisis for many months. Stéphane Doyon, MSF Haiti program manager, describes the deterioration in the humanitarian situation and the extraordinary level of violence now occurring.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Haiti pleads with US to send troops amid ‘shadow of violence’

Haitian officials have asked the US to send military troops to the country to help safeguard its airports and oil reserves — as a “shadow of violence” threatens the impoverished nation after the assassination of its president. “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help,” Interim...

