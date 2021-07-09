Cancel
Haitian president’s assassination draws condemnation from local community members

By Ayana Jones Tribune Staff Writer
phillytrib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Philadelphia’s Haitian community have been reeling since the assassination of embattled Haiti President Jovenel Moise. Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple’s home in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Several suspects have reportedly been shot or apprehended.

