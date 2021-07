HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was jailed following a domestic incident in the city Sunday. Police responded to the call at 443 E Avenue A but arrived to find the residence quiet. A short time later it was discovered that Demetrius Vansyckle had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend and caused damage to the residence. When she tried to leave he confronted her, got in the vehicle and had her drive hom to an area around 7th and Plum.