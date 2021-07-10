Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Small movements, big changes: special session to address displacement of children in the system

By Khadeeja Umana
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2dKg_0asaqTqE00

Governor Abbott announced Friday, July 9, that he is meeting with leaders from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to discuss what can be used in the Special Legislative Session to improve care for children in the system.

Abbott signed Senate Bill 1896 last month, which provided reforms and addressed many issues in the foster care system. However, the new law makes it illegal for children in the system to sleep in CPS offices until placement is found.

Furthermore, the bill did not provide an alternative for safe placement or the funds to come up with policies that provide a solution. That hopefully will change with the upcoming special session. The special session agenda includes improving funding for foster care homes and services.

"This funding is essential if Texas leaders don’t want our children living in a CPS office, an unlicensed home, or a potentially unsafe group facility — or shipped to a foster care facility hundreds of miles away in another state," said Kate Murphy, the senior child welfare policy associate at Texans Care for Children.

Murphy said that the Texas Comptroller’s recent revenue update gives the Legislature the funds it needs to invest in children that are a part of the foster care system.

“The Legislature passed many significant policy reforms this session aimed at making foster care safer for kids, but those reforms may be undermined by inadequate investment in the providers directly serving our most vulnerable children," Murphy said. “Years of testimony and investigations as part of the federal lawsuit against the Texas foster care system have revealed that many children, especially those with more complex needs, are at risk of physical and sexual abuse in Texas foster care. Several children have even died in Texas foster care in recent years."

Another advocate and TikToker, Shannon Jarell-Ivey, said her videos regarding the displacement of foster care children and the system were being passed around the Texas Legislature.

"Every time you stitched or shared or dueted that video, or any of the videos, it's getting to the right people and they're actually doing something about it," said Jarell-Ivey in her most recent video. "I have always said that most people, if given the right information, will make the right decision. And i know that I am an eternal optimist, but I have to be when it comes to these kids."

Jarell-Ivey said she is cautiously optimistic and will keep updating her followers on how much money the Legislature devotes.

"But at least they're are talking about it," said Jarell-Ivey.

@iveyfamilyfarms

#Wow YOU are making #change in the #Texas #fostersystem #dfps #GossipGirlHere

♬ original sound - Ivey Family Farms

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Displacement#Senate#Cps#Texans Care For Children#The Texas Comptroller#Tiktoker#The Texas Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Reform Austin

What is the Process of the Upcoming Special Session?

Texas has a remarkably short legislation session (about five months every two years), so special sessions to accomplish unfinished business are fairly common. It’s definitely going to happen at least twice this year because of the redistricting from the delayed Census, but what exactly will that look like?. It’s a...
Saint Paul, MNthetrumantribune.com

REP. OLSON REVIEWS SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION

July 1 — ST. PAUL — On July 1, the Minnesota House adjourned a special session after approving a new state budget. State Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Elmore) said the special session was necessary as House and Senate leadership had not passed a single budget bill throughout the 2021 regular session, which ended in May.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Abbott unveils agenda for special session

A day before the special legislative session begins, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released July 7 the list of 11 agenda items for legislators to consider, and they include a slate of Republican priorities. Those include voting measures that the governor billed as “election integrity” as well as bans on critical...
Minnesota Statekmrskkok.com

Backer Says Special Session Turned Out OK

It came down to the wire, but the Minnesota State Legislature narrowly avoided a government shutdown by coming to a budget agreement June 30. Republican State Representative Jeff Backer of Browns Valley told the KMRS Legislator’s Corner program that there were both good and bad things in the large omnibus bills that eventually passed.
Politicstexas.gov

Research Minute: Special Sessions

The 1st Called Session of the 87th Legislature begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. For information about called sessions, commonly referred to as special sessions, check out the "Special Sessions of the Texas Legislature" page on the Legislative Reference Library (LRL) website. Here, you can find past special session dates with gubernatorial proclamations, statutory authority, frequently asked questions, Texas Attorney General Opinions, and other resources. If you are accessing this page from within the Capitol Complex, you can also view articles related to special sessions from our clips database.
Politicstexasscorecard.com

Cason Requests Governor Address Magnet Policies in Special Session

Last week, Republican State Rep. Jeff Cason (Bedford) submitted a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that he add the consideration of magnet policies, specifically ending in-state tuition to illegal immigrants, to the upcoming special session agenda. “If we aim to address our border crisis, we must also address the...
Politicstexasscorecard.com

Legislative Overtime: Special Sessions Explained

On Thursday, July 8, the state Legislature will return to Austin to begin one of multiple special sessions planned for the year. But what is a special session? And how is it different from a regular sesion?. What is a special session?. Texas’ part-time Legislature is known for meeting relatively...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Texas GOP Determined to Change Voting Law in Special Session (1)

Lt. governor says new effort won’t change Sunday voting hours. Texas lawmakers on Thursday kicked off a special session that will include a new effort to change state election laws after House Democrats thwarted passage of an earlier measure by denying a quorum for a vote. The revived voting bill...
PoliticsAlbert Lea Tribune

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing Thursday to highlight all of the spending provisions passed this year related to the state’s COVID-19 recovery. The spending includes increased funding for public schools, aid to small businesses and an expansion of childcare support. Walz said in a news conference that he is also pleased that essential frontline workers, including health care workers and first responders, will get some financial support.
Texas Stateiowapublicradio.org

Texas Legislature To Reconsider Voting Rights In Special Session

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Ashley Lopez, a reporter for KUT in Austin, about what’s on the agenda for Texas lawmakers in the special session beginning Thursday. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Politicstexassignal.com

Anti-trans legislation on the agenda for special session

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced legislation identical to Senate Bill 29, an anti-transgender bill that died in the Texas House, is on the agenda for the special session beginning July 8. SB 29 prevented transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their identity. Equality Texas Chief Executive...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Some School Boards Oppose Virginia Transgender Policy Mandate; Enforcement, Consequences Unclear

As culture war issues spread through public hearings at Virginia’s school board meetings, school boards are starting to oppose adopting new transgender policies mandated by state law. Amid complaints and demands from public speakers, the Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) Board voted four to three on Tuesday to reject adopting the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan addresses special session agenda, Democrats’ demands

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers will have to tackle 11 agenda items in 30 days during a special legislative session set to begin Thursday. The day before, Gov. Greg Abbott released the list of largely conservative priorities that did not pass during the regular session. Most of the topics were expected to be included since Republicans were pushing for them, including bills related to elections, the bail system, social media “censorship” and critical race theory. Democrats quickly criticized the agenda, hoping to do more work to improve the power grid.
Congress & CourtsFredericksburg Standard

Lawmakers return for special session

The Texas Legislature convened in special session last Thursday and GOP legislators introduced a fresh set of voting bills after Democrats blocked an earlier attempt during the regular session by walking out in May, preventing a quorum. HB3 and SB1 don’t include some of the more controversial measures that were...
Charleston, WVNew Haven Register

WVa Board of Education OKs fully online charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fully online education and other changes for charter schools have been approved by the West Virginia Board of Education. The board also Wednesday approved policy changes that allow an unelected board to open charters and make way for 10 new charters every three years, instead of three every three years, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy