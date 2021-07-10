NOPD graduates new officers as the department deals with a manpower shortage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -More than a dozen men and women graduated today from the NOPD Police Academy. They took the oath of office to become a New Orleans Police Officer at a time when there’s a serious manpower shortage in the department, as well as a rising violent crime rate. Chief Shaun Ferguson says there are about 1,140 officers on the force right now. 14 officers retired last month alone, 11 of them with over 30 years of experience. Chief Ferguson says the city is working now to find ways to retain the officers already on the force. But, today 14 men and women graduated and became the newest members of the force. They’ve come from around the country to join at a tough time.