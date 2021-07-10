Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of Sheridan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clearmont, Leiter, Arvada and Ucross. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheridan County, WY
City
Leiter, WY
City
Arvada, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#18 18 00#Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy