Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles east of Sheridan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clearmont, Leiter, Arvada and Ucross. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH