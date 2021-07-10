Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Jefferson, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bibb; Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Jefferson; Shelby; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TALLADEGA NORTHEASTERN CHILTON...EAST CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA...SHELBY NORTHEASTERN BIBB...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN TALLAPOOSA...COOSA AND SOUTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bull City to Bradford. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Helena, Hueytown, Alexander City, Sylacauga, Calera, Fairfield, Chelsea, Montevallo, Columbiana, Jemison, Wilsonville, Goodwater and Rockford.