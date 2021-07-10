Cancel
Howell County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howell; Texas The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Howell County in south central Missouri Southeastern Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain View... Willow Springs Summersville... Arroll Clear Springs HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

