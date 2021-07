If SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19, became a piece of art, what would it look like? That’s the exact question that Laura Splan, a Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist, asked herself. It was early 2020 and Splan was in the midst of doing her second BioArt Residency with Integral Molecular, a biotechnological company based in Philadelphia, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. As an artist whose work often meshes science and art, Splan was in the right place at the right time and already had been shadowing a team of biotech scientists studying membrane protein antibody discovery.