AUGUSTA, GA: A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., to 60 months in prison after Brown pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.