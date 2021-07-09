La Jolla’s Nine-Ten Restaurant celebrates two decades

This month, Nine-Ten Restaurant celebrates two decades as one of San Diego’s pioneer farm-to-table restaurants. The community is invited to enjoy throwback pricing and menus, and other dining specials for the week leading up to the restaurant’s official 20th anniversary on July 17. “It’s wonderful to reflect on San Diego’s culinary scene and how it has changed over the years,” says nationally acclaimed Executive Chef Jason Knibb, who has led Nine-Ten’s culinary team since October 2003. “I humbly thank the staff and community for the continued support over the past two decades, many who have stayed loyal since the beginning and through tough times, like this past year.”