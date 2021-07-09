Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

La Jolla’s Nine-Ten Restaurant celebrates two decades

ranchandcoast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Nine-Ten Restaurant celebrates two decades as one of San Diego’s pioneer farm-to-table restaurants. The community is invited to enjoy throwback pricing and menus, and other dining specials for the week leading up to the restaurant’s official 20th anniversary on July 17. “It’s wonderful to reflect on San Diego’s culinary scene and how it has changed over the years,” says nationally acclaimed Executive Chef Jason Knibb, who has led Nine-Ten’s culinary team since October 2003. “I humbly thank the staff and community for the continued support over the past two decades, many who have stayed loyal since the beginning and through tough times, like this past year.”

ranchandcoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Hollywood, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Food Drink#The La Jolla Drugstore#Putnam S Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Paradise, CANBC News

Western wildfires rage across 12 states, U.S. at highest alert level

Emblematic of the difficulties firefighters are facing across the American West, crews are battling a rapidly growing blaze in Northern California, just 10 miles from the town of Paradise, where the collective trauma of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history remains palpable nearly three years later.
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy