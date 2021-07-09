Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Nebraska Farmers Union praises Executive Order on Competition

Custer County Chief
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) praised President Joe Biden’s historic Executive Order on Competition and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack’s announcements in Council Bluffs, Iowa relative to the agricultural portions of that Executive Order. “President Biden’s Competition Executive Order is the most substantial commitment to making our economy more competitive and efficient since President Teddy Roosevelt’s Trust Busting efforts 120 years ago,” NeFU President John Hansen said.

