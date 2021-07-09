Increase in risk of severe weather for central, south central, western Nebraska
The risk for severe weather for much of the state of Nebraska has been increased to "Enhanced" risk from a "slight" risk for this afternoon and night (Friday, July 9, 2021). A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. today (07/09/21) for the following counties in Nebraska: Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Gosper, Grant,Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux and Thomas.www.custercountychief.com
