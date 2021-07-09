Eugene woman arrested on drug charge after ramming into patrol cruiser
A Cole County woman is arrested after she strikes a parked police car with her vehicle. It was Wednesday when officers spotted Chelsea Morris, 24, of Eugene, parked outside public housing in Jefferson City. Authorities say the officers knew Morris was wanted on several parole violation warrants, so they approached her car, using their patrol car to block her in. But police say Morris put her keys in the ignition, placed her car into gear, driving forward into the patrol car.www.kjluradio.com
