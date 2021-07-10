Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyoming civics, history standards among worst in U.S., according to national report

By Morgan Hughes
Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming’s civics and U.S. History education standards are among the worst in the nation, according to a new report from a national education group. The state’s top education official is hoping the grim analysis will serve as a call to action. The conservative-leaning Thomas Fordham Institute in June published rankings...

