Wyoming civics, history standards among worst in U.S., according to national report

Despite recent economic uncertainties, there's some good news when it comes to your finances: median income in the U.S. has been on the rise over the last few years. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau found that the median income in the country had risen to $65,712, the highest ever recorded in the nation. After adjusting for data collection issues resulting from the pandemic, the Census Bureau now estimates that this represents a 4.2 percent increase in median income from the year prior. However, there's also no doubt that many Americans still struggle to get by in today's economy—and that some areas have greater concentrations of wealth. In fact, figures for median income nearly double from the lowest- to highest-paying states. Read on to see each state ranked from lowest median income to highest, according to Census Bureau data, and find out how your state compares to the rest.