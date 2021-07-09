Cancel
TV & Videos

BET Partners With Kin For New Digital Lifestyle Series ‘Celebrity Stash’ Featuring Bow Wow, Amara La Negra, And More

By Craig T. Lee
BET
BET
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Offering a more intimate look into the private homes and personal belongings of some of today’s top celebrities, BET and Kin have teamed up to bring a new digital lifestyle series to BET’s YouTube channel. The inaugural, eight-episode season of ‘Celebrity Stash’ will offer fans a look into the homes...

BET

BET

New York City, NY
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
