Many of us have had loved ones debilitated by dementia. My father-in-law suffered for eight years; my uncle had it as well. Many of us worry we might have it later in life. We know there are many things that can be done to help prevent it. The MIND diet, which is a blend of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet and emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and less red meat (along with lower-sodium foods), has been found to help. In addition, physical activity is key. Now, you can add a good night's sleep to your routine.