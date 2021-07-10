Teletubbies Upend Their Own Reality With a COVID PSA

On Wednesday, the British kids' TV characters promoted getting vaccinated by tweeting out their vaccination cards. The problem is the vaccination cards show that they received their second shot on July 22, which is two weeks in the future. "Look," says Elizabeth Lopatto, "the question isn’t whether the vaccine cards the Teletubbies display in a tweet from Teletubbies HQ are forged. All you have to do is look at the date of the second vaccine: July 22nd, 2021 — that is, two weeks in the future. The question is what they hope to accomplish. There’s more. Check out the dates of birth listed for the Teletubbies: all in 2003. The Teletubbies premiered on BBC2 in 1997. Famously, in 1999, Jerry Falwell condemned Tinky Winky for being gay. The original run ended in 2001. The Teletubbies are old enough to drink! A birthdate of 2003? Who the fuck do these creatures think they’re kidding?"