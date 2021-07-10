Cancel
Teletubbies Upend Their Own Reality With a COVID PSA

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the characters' lifespans, the Teletubbies have gotten into their fair share of oopsies and uh-ohs — but who would have ever thought that the iconic television show's final spiral would be a well-intentioned public health PSA. The tweet featured each of the show's colorful cuddly protagonists...

Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

Fans call out major mistake in Teletubbies’ COVID vaccine PSA

More like Teleflubbies: An attempt by the always colorful Teletubbies to promote COVID-19 vaccinations online went horribly awry after fans spotted a major blunder. “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?” reads the caption to the public health PSA, which was posted July 7 to the official Twitter account of the “Teletubbies.” Originally aired on the BBC in 1997, the nostalgic kids show — which featured four bombastically hued beings with TVs for tummies — was relaunched in 2015 for a modern audience.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

People Are Shook After Finding Out The Teletubbies' Ages

Panic over guys, the Teletubbies have had their Covid-19 vaccines - phew!. Posting on Twitter, the official Teletubbies account wrote: "We're all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who's ready to come out & play?" The account shared images of each Teletubby's 'vaccine card' - and some...
Public HealthPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Teletubbies Revealed They're Vaccinated Now, And I Could Not Have More Questions And Concerns

2020 was a rough year, but now that vaccinations are widely available across the United States, many people are finally able to experience some normalcy. This also applies to those abroad, as even the Teletubbies have finally gotten vaccinated and can return to the rolling hills and rabbits blessed by the shining baby sun. That's right, the Teletubbies are apparently vaccinated, and the world had tons of questions about that.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over The Teletubbies Being Legal Adults Now

The Teletubbies are legal adults now and the Internet is not handling the news very well. On social media, the show’s official account showed off some fictionalized vaccine cards for all of the characters. With birthdates listed on each document, fans noticed that these weird colorful TV mainstays were adult-aged. (Anyone who had small children in the 1990s knows this fact all too well.) It's been nothing short of amazing to see the wide range of responses to an otherwise innocuous post. However, these sorts of mini content moments are absolutely commonplace on sites like Twitter. At any rate, some of the posts are legit hysterical and you can check out the best of them down below:
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Teletubbies announce they are vaccinated against Covid-19: ‘Just in time for a Tubby hot summer’

Beloved children’s TV Teletubbies has announced that Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have been vaccinated from Covid-19.The “news” was shared in a social media post, prompting an influx of amusing reactions from fans.“We’re all vaxxed!” wrote the official Teletubbies Twitter account, alongside images of four vaccination cards being held up by the characters. “Just in time for a Tubby hot summer. Who’s ready to come out & play?”The cards note their dates of birth, and specify that the “AstraTubbica” and “Noo-nson & Noo-nson” vaccines were administered at the “Home Dome Clinic”.“These images add a shocking amount to the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

‘Big Brother’ contestant Christie Valdiserri replaced on reality show after testing positive for COVID

A “Big Brother” contestant’s stint on the show ended before it could even begin after she tested positive for COVID-19. Christine Valdiserri won’t be competing on the 23rd season of the CBS reality series, which kicks off Wednesday, she confirmed in a video shared on social media. “I tested positive for COVID and I have no idea how I got it,” Valdiserri said in the video, which “Big Brother” ...
TV & VideosMic

The Teletubbies have joined hot vax summer

If Billie Eilish didn't know that the Spice Girls were real until 2017, I'd wager that a good portion of Gen Z might not be familiar with the Teletubbies, the alien-like toddlers who took the world by storm in the late '90s. But they're about to get introduced to the strange gender non-conforming children's television stars as they've now entered the ever-growing space of cultural figures endorsing getting a Covid-19 vaccine.
HealthPosted by
Creative Bloq

Bizarre Teletubbies vaccine tweet causes upset (and it's not why you think)

As the world gets vaccinated against Covid-19, there have been a lot of opinions bandied about. But the most recent weigh-in has come from an unexpected source, and it's caused somewhat of a stir. Yup, kids TV sensations of yesteryear, The Teletubbies have tweeted, and followers have taken issue with a great deal of the content – but not for the reasons you think.
Public HealthPosted by
Deseret News

The Teletubbies have been vaccinated

The Teletubbies — the playful characters whose popularity peaked in the early 2000s and have since disappeared into obscurity — have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer Who’s ready to come out & play,” the Teletubbies said on...
Los Angeles, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Coronavirus pandemic upends book-publishing experience

Over the last several years, I’ve had a number of stories published in literary journals. I hadn’t intended to write around a central theme, but came to realize that many focused on the vagaries surrounding female lives. They seemed to belong together in a collection, organized in a chronology of protagonists, as the characters ranged in age from the very young to the very old. Taking seven of my previously published stories and adding seven new ones, I decided to seek publication.
HealthPosted by
Primetimer

Why did the Teletubbies forge their vaccination card?

On Wednesday, the British kids' TV characters promoted getting vaccinated by tweeting out their vaccination cards. The problem is the vaccination cards show that they received their second shot on July 22, which is two weeks in the future. "Look," says Elizabeth Lopatto, "the question isn’t whether the vaccine cards the Teletubbies display in a tweet from Teletubbies HQ are forged. All you have to do is look at the date of the second vaccine: July 22nd, 2021 — that is, two weeks in the future. The question is what they hope to accomplish. There’s more. Check out the dates of birth listed for the Teletubbies: all in 2003. The Teletubbies premiered on BBC2 in 1997. Famously, in 1999, Jerry Falwell condemned Tinky Winky for being gay. The original run ended in 2001. The Teletubbies are old enough to drink! A birthdate of 2003? Who the fuck do these creatures think they’re kidding?"
Worldstudybreaks.com

Oli London Demonstrates the Problem With Transracial Identities

The British influencer has elicited accusations of cultural appropriation and fetishization following their statement that they now identify as Korean. Here’s why. Oli London, infamous among K-pop fans for their repeatedly obsessive behavior, has once again garnered the public’s attention in just about the worst way possible. London has spent over $240,000 on plastic surgery to emulate BTS’s Jimin Park, and after going through yet another round of plastic surgery, the British influencer revealed on June 19 over Twitter that they now identify as Korean. London later posted a video on June 26 doubling down on their newfound identity, stating “I look Korean and Korea is my home country.”
Celebritiespapermag.com

Radio Stations Are Joining the #FreeBritney Movement

On July 14th, a radio station supporting Britney Spears' fight to be free of her conservatorship will be taking over the United States. This initiative was created by 98 degrees member Jeff Timmons, who's known Spears for more than 20 years. He teamed up with audio production company Benztown to create the program that's driven by his own experiences dealing with the California court system — one that he refers to as "fucked up" to Variety.
EconomyEssence

This Black, Queer Creative and CEO is Elevating Diverse Voices

"As a Black woman, it’s important for me to be a mirror and megaphone for my peers," said the Black Monarch Entertainment CEO. Producer Olivia Charmaine Morris has a goal – to elevate the stories of glass breakers who are imagining a new narrative for people of color, especially those behind the scenes in Hollywood. With her production company Black Monarch Entertainment, she’s doing just that. Though we’re making strides slowly but surely regarding the representation of Black women on camera, what about what’s happening in camera, operations, scriptwriting and everything else that puts a production together?

