MINOT, N.D. — The Minot Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in a burning car in the city on June 3. According to online court records, 32-year-old Kamauri Kennedy was charged Friday, July 9, in Ward County District Court with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelley, of Minot.