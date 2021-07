The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, that aired on Sunday, July 11, 2021, on "Face the Nation." JOHN DICKERSON: Good morning and welcome to Face the Nation. More than 151 million American adults are fully vaccinated. That's just under 60%. But just under a third of American adults have not had even a single shot, which is worrisome to health officials. The Delta variant now makes up more than half of all new cases in the US. In addition, there is new confusion over the role of a booster shot. We begin today with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Good morning, Dr. Fauci.