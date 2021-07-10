Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plum, PA

Plum native prepares to represent America in 2020 Olympics

By Nick Horwat
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

The 2020 Summer Olympics are set to get underway, albeit, a year later thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the year doesn’t make a difference to the athletes that will be competing in a multitude of sports, representing their country.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plum, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Plum, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Baseball Games#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Plum High School#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Yakult#Japanese#American#Olympic Baseball#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportschatsports.com

Tokyo Frogs: TCU Athletics will be well represented in the 2021 Olympic Games

TCU Athletics will watch four of their former athletes compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games, held later this month in Japan. Track & Field alum Ronnie Baker (‘16) will represent America in the 100m dash, hoping to earn the title of “Fastest Man in the World” coming off of a PR of 9.85 seconds in the Olympic Trials last month. Baker has worked years to reach this milestone, but believed in himself the entire time, telling Fort Worth Magazine (and FOW alum Samantha Calimbahin!) “I work my butt off everyday expecting that I’m going to be on that team, expecting that I’m going to win a gold medal, expecting that, believing, speaking that.
WorldPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carey McLeod to represent Jamaica in Olympic Games

Tennessee redshirt sophomore Carey McLeod is headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games. McLeod qualified to represent Jamaica in the Olympics later this month. He will compete in both the long jump and triple jump after making the Jamaican National Team at the JAAA Senior championships. The three-time Southeastern...
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Represented in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

It has been a wild year, but the re-scheduled Summer Olympics are nearly here. Athletes from all over the world are flocking to Tokyo, Japan for the 2020/21 Summer Olympics. One of those athletes is a Montana woman by the name of Ali Weisz. Ali is a member of the US Army Marksmanship Unit. At the age of 26, Ali is accomplishing her dream of competing on the world's stage.
SportsBradford Era

Jburg’s Shuey to represent U.S. in Tokyo Olympics

CHULA VISTA, C.A. — Michael Shuey is headed to Tokyo. The javelin thrower, and Johnsonburg native, has made headlines in the past. He competed in the sport’s 2019 world championships and has been ranked top 30 in the world since then. Now, the 27-year-old is an Olympian. Shuey will represent...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Thybulle Prepares for Olympics, But Not for U.S. Team

Matisse Thybulle is an accomplished basketball player claimed by many, with Seattle and Philadelphia jostling each other for a piece of him at the front of this line, and he's now busy preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games. But not how you might think — the NBA player will play...
Elk County, PAWTAJ

Elk County native heads to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnsonburg High School grad (2012) and Penn State alum (2016), Michael Shuey, has officially qualified for the Summer Olympics and will be joining Team USA in Tokyo. After finishing second in the javelin event at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Shuey’s trip to the Olympics was...
Educationfox5atlanta.com

KSU student representing Team USA at Olympics

When he suffered a concussion playing football in high school, Daniel Haugh decided to try the hammer throw so he could still hang out with his friends. Now he's one of the best in the world and competing for the U.S. in Tokyo Olympics.
Cook County, ILJournal & Topics

Kendziera Realizes Dream Of Representing USA In Olympics

Mount Prospect native David Kendziera envisioned one day competing in the Olympic Trials while watching the event in 2012 with his track and field teammates at Prospect High School. Most goals he’s set, he’s achieved. He watched in 2012 and imagined himself representing Team USA in the Olympics. Kendziera competed...
College Sportsramblinwreck.com

Eight to Represent Georgia Tech at Tokyo Olympics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will be well-represented on the world’s stage with a total of eight Yellow Jackets participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on July 23-Aug. 8. Six Yellow Jackets – including two incoming freshmen and two former student-athletes – qualified to represent their...
Swimming & Surfingcowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Discus Thrower Ready To Represent U.S. At Olympics

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. He’s 6 feet, 8 inches tall. He is 335 pounds. He was a theater major at the University of Wyoming. And now Mason Finley is heading to Tokyo to represent the United States in the Summer Olympics. The 2017 world championships...
York County, PAWGAL

York County Marine prepares for the Olympics

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — John Stefanowitz is a Marine, a championship wrestler, and an Olympian. His community got together to celebrate him as he prepares to represent Team USA at the Olympics. Watch the video above to see Ed Weinstock's full report.
Sportsalbuquerquenews.net

Tokyo, Athletes Prepare for Unprecedented Olympics

In less than two weeks, more than 11,000 of the world's best athletes will descend on Tokyo to compete at the most unusual Olympic Games in decades. Athletes will compete in empty stadiums after Olympics organizers reversed course Thursday and barred spectators in response to a major coronavirus resurgence. The...
ApparelPosted by
Variety

Represent the U.S In Style With These Trendy Olympics Pieces

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Tokyo Olympics are finally kicking off on July 23, and after a...
TennisKBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Krajicek to Represent Team USA at 2021 Olympics

Texas A&M men’s tennis Hall of Famer Austin Krajicek was selected to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, Japan announced Thursday by the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Krajicek will be playing alongside his regular doubles partner, Tennys Sandgren, as he dons the Red, White & Blue...
Hampton, VAWAVY News 10

Hampton native competing in high jump at Tokyo Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAV)Y — Tynita Butts-Townsend is heading to Tokyo as a member of USA Track and Field. The native of Hampton is competing in the women’s high jump. Butts-Townsend graduated from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia and East Carolina University. At ECU, she was a seven-time All-American.

Comments / 0

Community Policy