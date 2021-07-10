Plum native prepares to represent America in 2020 Olympics

TCU Athletics will watch four of their former athletes compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games, held later this month in Japan. Track & Field alum Ronnie Baker (‘16) will represent America in the 100m dash, hoping to earn the title of “Fastest Man in the World” coming off of a PR of 9.85 seconds in the Olympic Trials last month. Baker has worked years to reach this milestone, but believed in himself the entire time, telling Fort Worth Magazine (and FOW alum Samantha Calimbahin!) “I work my butt off everyday expecting that I’m going to be on that team, expecting that I’m going to win a gold medal, expecting that, believing, speaking that.