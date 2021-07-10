New Hampton Police chief sworn in

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division has a new chief.

Friday, Mark Talbot was sworn in as the newest chief of police for the department.

“We will make sure that we deliver the kindness and compassion and caring to the people that need it the most. Something great is about to happen," Chief Talbot said during his swearing-in ceremony.

Talbot takes over for the department's previous police chief, Terry Sult, who announced his retirement in October of last year. Sult had served in the role since 2013.

The City of Hampton named Talbot as Sult's successor in May. He comes from Norristown, Pennsylvania, where he "spearheaded a dramatic increase in crime." Violent crimes in Norristown reportedly fell more than 50% in three years, and overall serious crimes fell 44% under his leadership.

When asked why he chose Hampton, Talbot told the city, “I think that we need each other. I feel a sense of connection and impending collaboration that is going to elevate all of us. I felt that from the minute I started to contemplate being the next police chief. As I researched the community and looked at the police department, it felt absolutely right for Hampton and right for me.”

Talbot has 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt. His new role as Hampton Police chief comes amid an uptick in gun violence across Hampton Roads.