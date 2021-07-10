Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor ‘shouldn’t even be talking about marriages with the s—t he’s out there doing’
Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor has too much trouble in paradise to worry about Poirier’s marriage with his wife, Jolie Poirier. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Poirier and McGregor will settle their trilogy at UFC 264, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021) and streams online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). McGregor made a point of prodding Poirier about the latter’s wife both at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference and early into fight week (read it).www.mmamania.com
