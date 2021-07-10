Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor ‘shouldn’t even be talking about marriages with the s—t he’s out there doing’

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Poirier says Conor McGregor has too much trouble in paradise to worry about Poirier’s marriage with his wife, Jolie Poirier. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Poirier and McGregor will settle their trilogy at UFC 264, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021) and streams online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). McGregor made a point of prodding Poirier about the latter’s wife both at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference and early into fight week (read it).

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#Roost#1 Seeded Division#The New York Times#Irish#French#Mmamania Com#Espn Espn#Ppv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCFox News

David Chao, MD: McGregor admission could lead to more trouble

It makes sense why MMA fighter Conor McGregor broke his leg so easily during UFC 264. The fighter now claims that he had stress fractures in his leg prior to the fight on July 10, which helps his legacy but could land him in trouble with the Nevada Athletic Commission.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier responds to middleweight challenge from Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has responded after receiving a middleweight challenge from fellow UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Poirier (28-6 MMA) emerged victorious in his rubber match against Conor McGregor at last Saturday’s UFC 264 event and is now expected to be the first man to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jake Paul is sending ‘sleepy’ Conor McGregor necklace to Dustin Poirier for charity auction

Jake Paul and Dustin Poirier team up to support a charitable cause and taunt Conor McGregor in the aftermath of UFC 264. Ahead of UFC 264, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV and was headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 3, Paul showed off a new $100,000 necklace boasting a toy figurine of McGregor unconscious after losing to Poirier (watch here) at UFC 257. In the aftermath of McGregor’s injury loss to Poirier at UFC 264, Paul and Poirier linked up.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Oscar De La Hoya has finally found an opponent for his boxing comeback

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has finally booked an opponent for his long-awaited exhibition comeback as Triller prepares to welcome him back. The ten-time world champion has been mulling over a return for years and teasing fans about a potential big-money clash with a big-name boxer. But due to...
UFCMMA Fighting

Paul Felder blasts Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 post-fight antics: ‘Leave those things out of your mouth or get the hell out of the octagon’

Add Paul Felder to the list of people that weren’t happy with Conor McGregor’s behavior following his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. Following his first-round TKO loss due to a doctor’s stoppage when his tibia broke at the end of the opening round, McGregor continued to take shots at Poirier—mentioning his wife to boot—while the former interim champion also claimed that McGregor said he was going to “murder” him.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals Huge Nate Diaz Fight Rumor

The former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently provided his prediction for a potential third fight between Conor McGregor and his arch-rival Nate Diaz. Khabib talks about potential Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz. ‘The Eagle’ believes that McGregor could lose once again to Diaz. Perharps if another match is set up...
Combat SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Floyd Mayweather mocks Conor McGregor with meme photo

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is getting some entertainment out of kicking Conor McGregor when he’s down. Mayweather posted a meme photo on Instagram Monday, two days after McGregor suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. Mayweather’s photo was of McGregor sitting in a chair. The difference is Mayweather’s photo edited McGregor’s foot and shoe to go sideways as a nod to the broken leg.
UFCMMAmania.com

Khabib believes God humbled cocky Conor McGregor with broken leg at UFC 264

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor once claimed he was backed by a higher power ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy against Dustin Poirier. But on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, that same power was used to humble the cocky Irishman. That’s according to longtime nemesis Khabib...

Comments / 2

Community Policy