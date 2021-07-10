Stilwell: Anthony Romannose Charged with Sexual Abuse

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that undercover FBI agents helped orchestrate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “But strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven't been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people ‘unindicted co-conspirators.’ What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they're FBI operatives,” Carlson said during a Tuesday segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “For example, one of those ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ is someone the government identifies only as ‘Person Two.’ According to those documents, Person Two stayed in the same hotel room as an ‘insurrectionist’ named Thomas Caldwell, who's alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. Person Two also ‘stormed the barricades’ at the Capitol on Jan. 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.”