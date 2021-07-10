Cancel
Creators
Stilwell: Anthony Romannose Charged with Sexual Abuse

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 6 days ago

Stilwell Man, David Anthony Romannose Charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country. (STL.News) A Stilwell man faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2017 near Vinita, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. David Anthony Romannose, 44, was charged by criminal complaint with sexual abuse of...

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
