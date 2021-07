CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple assault-related offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. Christopher Lee Blevins was charged with one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, a revolver or pistol, and interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum penalty on the primary offense by 1.5 times.