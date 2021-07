It is time to get back to Great American Ball Park. After a nice four full days off, the Cincinnati Reds will get back in action at GABP Friday evening against the Milwaukee Brewers. As you probably remember, the Reds just won three out of four games against the Brew Crew heading into the All-Star break to cut the National League Central gap to four games. Now, they will have a pivotal series on the other end of the break that will immediately set the tone for the second half of the season.