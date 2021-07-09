Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

BTS returns to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for 2 nights next week

Hastings Tribune
 9 days ago

K-pop powerhouse BTS is set to dominate NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with a two-day takeover event on back-to-back nights next week. The world’s most popular boy band will kick off the shriek-inducing stopover Tuesday with the U.S. television debut of “Permission to Dance,” the group’s new song set to drop Friday.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonight Show#Late Night#Nbc#Nbc#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicEDMTunes

Swedish House Mafia Will Perform on Jimmy Fallon Next Week

We’re learning that Swedish House Mafia will be performing on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” next week. This announcement comes just after posters appeared in cities like New York and Stockholm hinting at a new release by the group. According to the show’s official website, the dynamic trio will...
MLBtvinsider.com

‘Miracle Workers’ Goes West, Baseball’s All-Star Game, More Shark Action, BTS Back on ‘Tonight’

While the TV industry pores over today’s Emmy nominations, there’s plenty to watch as usual. TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers sends its repertory company to the rootin’-shootin’ Oregon Trail. The National League hopes to break the AL’s winning streak at this year’s MLB All-Star Game. For Discovery and National Geographic, it’s all about the sharks. South Korean supergroup BTS returns to The Tonight Show for a two-night “takeover.”
Theater & DanceFinger Lakes Times

BTS: Permission to Dance (TV Debut) | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest BTS delivers their debut performance of "Permission to Dance" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show...
Theater & DanceNewsweek

Jimin's BTS Stage Name Revelation on Jimmy Fallon Delights Fans

BTS always cause a frenzy during their appearances on U.S. TV and they did it again on Tuesday night, when Jimin discussed stage names with Jimmy Fallon. The singer—given name Park Jimin—and his bandmates appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their new track "Permission to Dance," and sat down for an interview.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Watch: BTS Wrap ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover With ‘Butter’ Live

After delivering the U.S. television live performance debut of their latest single, ‘Permission to Dance,’ on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ Tuesday (July 13), BTS melted hearts with ‘Butter.’. The song – currently enjoying a historic reign atop the Hot 100 – has dominated the American musical landscape for...
New York City, NYFinger Lakes Times

The Best of BTS on The Tonight Show (Vol. 1)

Jimmy Fallon and members of BTS talk about their secret career dreams, participate in the Fortnite Dance Challenge, serve pastrami sandwiches in New York City’s Katz’s deli and more. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN.
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Perform Their Billboard No. 1, ‘Butter,’ on Fallon

BTS is putting their millions to work. The band performed their hit “Butter” for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon from a bridge over the Han River. Lighting up the sky over Seoul, the boys strut across the yet-unopened World Cup Bridge in Seoul’s Mapo District. The bridge was originally planned for August 2015, but will finally open next month. BTS has previously borrowed the National Museum of Korea, a historical palace, and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. As RM’s rap influence Drake would say, “One of the perils of making money is you can afford to be dramatic.” The band dropped their newest single “Permission to Dance” on Friday and virtually swung by The Tonight Show on Monday for their weeklong residency. “Butter” has spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their fourth No. 1 after “Dynamite.” Seven weeks for seven dreams coming true!
MusicPosted by
UPI News

BTS perform 'Butter' on 'Tonight Show'

July 15 (UPI) -- BTS gave a special performance of their English-language track "Butter" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The South Korean boy band performed the song remotely at night from an empty bridge on Wednesday. Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V kicked things off by...
MusicFinger Lakes Times

Something Stupid with Cecily Strong | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Vanessa (Cecily Strong) and Charles (Jimmy Fallon) perform a song about things they can't quite get right during dates. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get...
MusicFinger Lakes Times

BTS: Butter | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest BTS performs "Butter" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY FALLON...
Theater & DanceBillboard

BTS Talk Ed Sheeran, Grammys and More on 'Fallon': Watch

Right now, BTS is unstoppable. And they’re not about to change that anytime soon. The K-pop phenomenon were guests Tuesday (July 13) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for some insights into their dreams, the future and their famous friends. "Butter" is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy