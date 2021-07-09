BTS returns to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for 2 nights next week

BTS is putting their millions to work. The band performed their hit “Butter” for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon from a bridge over the Han River. Lighting up the sky over Seoul, the boys strut across the yet-unopened World Cup Bridge in Seoul’s Mapo District. The bridge was originally planned for August 2015, but will finally open next month. BTS has previously borrowed the National Museum of Korea, a historical palace, and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport. As RM’s rap influence Drake would say, “One of the perils of making money is you can afford to be dramatic.” The band dropped their newest single “Permission to Dance” on Friday and virtually swung by The Tonight Show on Monday for their weeklong residency. “Butter” has spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their fourth No. 1 after “Dynamite.” Seven weeks for seven dreams coming true!