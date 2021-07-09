My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero Beginners Guide and Tips

My Hero Academia's fifth season is neck-deep in the Endeavor Agency Arc, which sees the young heroes of Bakugo, Todoroki, and Deku joining the top hero's work-study to learn how to become better heroes, but a giant threat is looming in the background that is threatening the world of UA Academy. The Meta Liberation Army has yet to appear in full in the series itself, but they have been seen in the new opening for season five and the threat that they represent is easily one of the biggest that has ever faced all the heroes attempting to protect the world.