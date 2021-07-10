Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Belmont Park Race Report 07/10/2021 Saturday

wagertalk.com
 6 days ago

A big Saturday of racing at Belmont Park as it is closing weekend of the Spring Meet. Grab SIG's full card selections and suggested tickets for what will be a great card highlighted by the Belmont Derby and Oaks. You will get Exactas, Trifectas, Daily Doubles, Pick 4 & Pick 5 wagers along with selections for every race on the card for just $9.00! *Following purchase, you will find SIG's selections in the Members Area of your account. Log-in, click My Plays and scroll down to My Downloads on the right.

www.wagertalk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Belmont Park Race Report#Sig#The Belmont Derby#Trifectas#Wagertalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsarcamax.com

Bryce Miller: Del Mar next to join Bob Baffert in horse racing spotlight

In the 1991 movie “What about Bob?” title character Bill Murray drives his new psychiatrist batty while relentlessly unpacking his tangled thoughts, phobias and home-spun truths. A gem from the latter: “There are two types of people. Those who like Neil Diamond … and those who don’t.”. That could apply...
Los Alamitos, CATroy Record

Gamine delivers stakes victory for trainer Bob Baffert

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Gamine romped to a 10-length victory in the $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes on Monday, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert his third stakes win in two days at Los Alamitos. Ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, Gamine broke sharply and took charge nearing the...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Hollendorfer to Enter Antigravity for Saturday’s G1 Haskell Invitational

(Antigravity / Photo Courtesy of Monmouth Park) Antigravity, a perfect two-for-two at Monmouth Park, became a late addition to Saturday’s TVG.com Haskell Stakes when Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer announced today that he will enter the son of First Samurai in the $1 million Grade 1 race. Hollendorfer was...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Early Entries, Friday July 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Variant Perception (L), 122M. Franco2-5-3Michelle Nevin. 3Therisastormbrewin (L), 124. Rider TBA4-2-3Mertkan Kantarmaci. 5By the Sey Shore (L), 122L. Saez2-7-5Michael Trombetta. 6Wicked Indeed (L), 124. Rider TBA4-1-4Mertkan Kantarmaci. 7Bourbon Mission (L), 122J. Ortiz8-2-6Rudy Rodriguez. 8Tapizearance (L), 122. Rider TBA5-4-7Chris Englehart. 9Zanno (L), 124D. Davis5-6-1Wesley Ward. 10Big...
Quincy, MAthequincysun.com

Squantum Road Race Rescheduled To Saturday, July 10

The Squantum Road Race, a tradition held annually as part of the 4th of July festivities in Squantum, will be held Saturday, July 10th. The new date comes after the race was postponed last weekend due to weather. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Squantum Fire Station located...
SportsNew Jersey Herald

2021 Haskell Stakes post positions, morning line, Hot Rod Charlie favored

OCEANPORT - The post-position draw for the 54th running of the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes Saturday at Monmouth Park made what was already obvious - crystal clear. The Todd Pletcher-trained Following Sea is going to be on the lead, if he breaks sharply. Following Sea, the son of 2015...
NFLwagertalk.com

Saratoga Race Report 07/15/2021 Thursday

Get all of our selections as well as any Best Bets, Longshots/Best Values, Pick 4 & Pick 5 Play of the day as part of our daily package by clicking on the ADD TO CART link to the right!. SIG's PRIMETIME NFL PLAYS WENT 19-5 (79%) in 2019, 12-5-1 (66%)...
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Haskell Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Legendary expert releases surprising picks, predictions

Several of the country's top three-year-olds will face off on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Haskell Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun is the second favorite in the seven-horse 2021 Haskell Stakes field at 2-1. Following Sea, who did not race in any of the Triple Crown races but is coming off an impressive allowance victory at Belmont Park last month, is 3-1.
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Ellis Park on Saturday, July 17

Here’s our looks on Saturday for Ellis Park, and what a nice card it is:. 1st: 4-5-8/3/6-7/2-1…High Tide (4) gets the edge in the ole’ lid-lifter down at the “Pea Patch” this glorious Saturday. This 4YO gelded son of Malibu Moon comes in off a solid and better-than-looks 6th against much better last time out. Ran 2nd against allowance company at KEE on April 21. Now, drops to a career-low price tag for a barn that has won with 2 of the first 4 starters this meet. Rider has won with .33% for this barn over the last 6 starts. Could be a tough out here. Fieldstone (5) has a 1-1-1 mark in the first 5 starts over the sod and if you look just three starts ago, this one was right there against these types. Barn wins with .14% when on holiday this long and the rider has won with .44% of the last 9 starts for this barn operation. One to beat, IMO. Slicked Back (8) goes for the red-hot barn of Brad Cox, who just won the meet at Churchill Downs. So far this meet, Cox’s steeds have gone 7-2-2 in the first 14 starts. Not bad. Not bad, at all. I can toss the last one with this guy was a bit nervous in both the paddock and at the gate. Left his running there, obviously. First start was good enough to bet back. I bet the 4-8 across the board and then box the top 3 numbers in the exactas. I will key the 4-5-8 over/under the 3 in two smaller units.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Brown Ready for Saturday’s G1 Diana Stakes at Saratoga

(Trainer Chad Brown ready for Saturday’s G1 Diana Stakes / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown will send out Lemista and Pocket Square in Saturday’s 83rd renewal of the G1, $500,000 Diana as he looks to secure his sixth consecutive win in the nine-furlong inner-turf test for older fillies and mares at Saratoga Race Course.
Saratoga Springs, NYsemoball.com

Saratoga Race Course ready to get back to normal

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) -- Like just about everybody else around here, Jack Knowlton is stoked for opening day at Saratoga Race Course. "It's been a long time without being able to be at Saratoga with tens of thousands of people there, so we're really excited," Knowlton, operating manager of Sackatoga Stable, said Wednesday. "The town has been buzzing for the last month. It's incredible the kind of pent-up demand that there is."
Sportstheracingbiz.com

HOT ROD CHARLIE TABBED HASKELL FAVORITE

For the first time in the storied history of the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes, the runners-up in all three jewels in the Triple Crown series will line up in the starting gate when the one of North America’s most prestigious Grade 1 races is renewed for the 54th time at Monmouth Park on Saturday.
SportsNew Jersey Herald

Chasing a Grade 1 win at the Haskell: Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie or Midnight Bourbon

OCEANPORT - There is a good reason why Haskell Stakes contender Mandaloun made an immediate impression on trainer Brad Cox shortly after he laid eyes on him. The son of the red-hot sire Into Mischief - with 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker in his breeding on the dam side - has backed up that initial impression by running some impressive races.
PoliticsCBS Sports

Bob Baffert's suspension from New York Racing Association nullified by judge

The fallout from the 2021 Kentucky Derby, which was marred by a failed post-race drug test by winning horse Medina Spirit, has continued well into the summer for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. And while there is still a ways to go for him to defend his honor in the horse racing ranks, his good standing in New York State racing circles has been reinstated at the legal level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy