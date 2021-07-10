Belmont Park Race Report 07/10/2021 Saturday

Here’s our looks on Saturday for Ellis Park, and what a nice card it is:. 1st: 4-5-8/3/6-7/2-1…High Tide (4) gets the edge in the ole’ lid-lifter down at the “Pea Patch” this glorious Saturday. This 4YO gelded son of Malibu Moon comes in off a solid and better-than-looks 6th against much better last time out. Ran 2nd against allowance company at KEE on April 21. Now, drops to a career-low price tag for a barn that has won with 2 of the first 4 starters this meet. Rider has won with .33% for this barn over the last 6 starts. Could be a tough out here. Fieldstone (5) has a 1-1-1 mark in the first 5 starts over the sod and if you look just three starts ago, this one was right there against these types. Barn wins with .14% when on holiday this long and the rider has won with .44% of the last 9 starts for this barn operation. One to beat, IMO. Slicked Back (8) goes for the red-hot barn of Brad Cox, who just won the meet at Churchill Downs. So far this meet, Cox’s steeds have gone 7-2-2 in the first 14 starts. Not bad. Not bad, at all. I can toss the last one with this guy was a bit nervous in both the paddock and at the gate. Left his running there, obviously. First start was good enough to bet back. I bet the 4-8 across the board and then box the top 3 numbers in the exactas. I will key the 4-5-8 over/under the 3 in two smaller units.