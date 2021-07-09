'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Moment to Shine in the MCU
Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, has been hanging out in the MCU since 2010, often memorable but rarely the star. Her first appearance was, after all, in Iron Man 2: someone else’s movie. Somehow, despite being played by Scarlett Johansson, even Ant-Man snuck ahead of her in line for his own, stand-alone feature — two of them, in fact. Not exactly a complaint; those Marvel movies are solid, frequently clever diversions, a welcome dash of low-stakes nonsense amid so much clashing world destruction.www.chron.com
