Black Widow’s post-credits scene highlights Marvel’s worst habit

Black Widow is supposed to be different. It’s not just the 24th film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also the first and only to be led by Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, a character who has been present in the MCU longer than both Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As a result, Black Widow occupies a strange space as both another straightforward action blockbuster from Marvel Studios and as a quasi-apology to all the fans out there who have been asking for this movie for the better part of a decade.